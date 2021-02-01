URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man shot Monday in Urbana needed surgery, police said.
Officers said detectives responded to the scene of the shooting. It happened at Town & Country Apartments, located at 1032 Kerr Ave. in Urbana.
Police arrived and found the victim in the car in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The person shot was a 26-year-old Urbana resident. Police said the victim, who was shot in the groin, was in surgery after 5 p.m. Monday. He is expected to be OK.
Police said the shooting happened in the interior hallway of an apartment building, where a single shooter approached, knocked the victim down after a fight and shot him once. The offender left the scene on foot.
The victim told officers he knew the offender and had been in previous arguments with them. Police are working to identify and locate the offender. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information, photos or video recordings should call the Urbana Police Department at (217)384-2320. Detectives can arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Callers can also stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS, visiting their website or using the free P3 Tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.