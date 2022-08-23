SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Utah man is wanted on 33 counts of child sex charges after officials said he traveled to Illinois to meet up with a minor.
Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that on August 11, the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 33 count Information against Carlo Oberg, 21, of Stansbury Park, Utah.
Oberg was charged with the offenses of Traveling to Meet a Child, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison and a 10 year mandatory sex offender registration upon conviction, 23 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Class 3 Felonies with a sentencing range of 2-5 years in prison, lifetime registration as a sexual predator upon conviction, mandatory minimum fine of $1,000 and maximum fine of $100,000, 3 counts of Grooming, Class 4 Felonies with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in prison and a 10 year mandatory sex offender registration upon conviction; Solicitation to meet a Child, a Class 4 Felony with a sentencing range of 1-3 years in prison; Luring of a Minor, a Class B Misdemeanor, and 4 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Class A Misdemeanors with a 10 year mandatory sex offender registration requirement upon conviction.
The charges allege that between October 22 and 25, 2021, Oberg traveled to Illinois to engage in unlawful sexual contact with a minor child after using a device capable of electronic data storage or transmission to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice the minor for such purpose.
Police said Oberg allegedly possessed pornographic photographs of a child whom he knew or reasonably should know was under the age of 18.
They claim he also used an electronic device to attempt to seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child to commit a sex offense and used an electronic device with the intent to meet a child at a location without the knowledge of the child’s parent or guardian for other than a lawful purpose.
From June, 2021 through February, 2022, police said Oberg knowingly contacted or communicated with a minor with the intent to persuade, lure or transport the minor away from her home for an unlawful purpose, being sexual contact with the minor and committed an act in furtherance of the intent to have sexual contact by making physical contact with the minor and was a stranger to the minor’s parents.
From September, 2021 through February, 2002, they said Oberg allegedly, on four separate occasions, with knowledge that the minor would view his acts, electronically exposed and sent photographs of his sex organ to a child for the purpose of his sexual arousal or gratification.
A nationwide, no bond warrant for Oberg’s arrest has been issued.
The case was investigated by the Shelbyville Police Department and the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, State of Utah. A court date will be scheduled upon execution of the arrest warrant and extradition of the defendant from the State of Utah.
