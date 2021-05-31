SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Gunfire struck a vehicle Monday afternoon in Springfield, police said.
Authorities told WAND News gunshots were fired in the area of 19th Street and Ash Street.
One vehicle was hit and no injuries were reported.
WAND News is working to learn more information. This is a developing story.
