CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made after a Champaign man died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night.
The incident happened at Mattis Ave. and John St. in Champaign.
Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in the Emergency Department.
An autopsy will be performed Monday at the Champaign County Coroner’s Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.
Police said at 8:42 p.m. they responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The driver was reported to have fled the scene.
Police found Walker in the roadway with significant life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
An investigation by the Champaign Police Department showed Walker and the driver of the vehicle that fled knew each other.
They said Walker was in a separate vehicle and got out of his vehicle to confront the driver near the intersection.
The driver, a 31-year-old Champaign man, struck Walker with his vehicle and fled southbound on Mattis Avenue, witnesses told police.
Police said while they were on the scene investigating, the driver came back and was arrested.
He is held a preliminary charge of Murder, pending formal charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
