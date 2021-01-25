URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police said a victim recently shot in Urbana had multiple gunshot wounds.
It happened on Jan. 23. Police responded to the 2000 block of S. Cottage Road and found the victim.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times near a Jackpot Store on Philo Road.
The victim was able to drive away from the scene to the 2000 block of South Cottage Road.
Police said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds that were non-life threatening and is still hospitalized.
Police have no leads in the investigation and any information will be helpful.
Anyone with information should call Urbana police.
