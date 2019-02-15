SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two men accused of defacing buildings with graffiti are behind bars in Springfield.
Investigators say 22-year-old Matthew Hill and 23-year-old Joshua Edwards sprayed the graffiti on historical sites, churches, buildings and other property at least 18 times. Police say their investigation lasted months before they issued felony arrest warrants for the men.
Detectives arrested Hill and Edwards on Thursday. Bond is set for each of them at $100,000.
Police say the damage they caused is estimated at about $10,000 in total. The suspects are accused of leaving vulgar language on the places officers say they damaged.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.