DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Walgreens employee is charged with stealing cash and gift cards from the business.
Police say Kenvonte Esper, 20, moved money from the store’s register and put money on three gift cards before placing the stolen items in his pants. They say the thefts happened over four days during the month of July in 2018.
Sworn statements say this happened at the Walgreens located along West 1st Drive in Decatur.
The stolen money and cards are valued at $1,500. Police say surveillance video captured Esper in the act of stealing.
Officers arrested Esper on Tuesday. He’s facing a retail theft charge. His bond is set at $5,000 in Macon County.