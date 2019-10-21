CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Champaign County need help finding those responsible for fraudulently using debit cards.
On Oct. 10, a victim lost his wallet, his debit card was then used numerous times to purchase items at gas and convenience stores in Urbana and Rantoul. The purchases were over $1,500. The suspects purchased food, gas, cell phone cards, lottery tickets and alcohol.
Police believe a total of five people in their late 20’s to early 40’s were involved. They believe there were three females and two males. One of the male suspects signed all of the receipts with the alias ‘Richard Smith.’ The five suspects were connected to three vehicles, a gray or taupe Toyota Highlander, a blue Ford Edge and a Ford Fusion.
Surveillance video captured some of the fraudulent transaction.
Anyone with information is aske to contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.