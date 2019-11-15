SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three juveniles accused of crashing a stolen car and fleeing police are in custody Friday.
Police said detectives saw the car at about 8:30 a.m. near Bruns Lane and Jefferson Street. A Sangamon County deputy then attempted a traffic stop as the car moved north on Bruns. The vehicle then took off and crashed into a ditch near J. David Jones Parkway and Veterans Parkway.
Police said the occupants fled on foot. Officers then arrested three juvenile males at ages 14, 16 and 17. One of them had minor injuries and all three had probation violation warrants from Sangamon County.
The arrests are also for recent crimes in Springfield, police said, including charges of residential burglary, burglary to a motor vehicle, arson, aggravated robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
The suspects are in custody at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
Officers want anyone with information to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.