SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police arrested a wanted man in Springfield, who they say was in possession of a stolen gun.
Police were joined by members of the US Marshal's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to respond to a report of a wanted person on the 800 Block of South 25th Street.
According to detectives, after arriving at the residence on South 25th, police located and took into custody Levente Ingram, 33.
A stolen firearm was recovered at the time of Ingram's arrest, authorities said.
Ingram was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm in addition to the warrant.
Ingram is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charging by the Sangamon County State's Attorney.
