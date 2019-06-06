(WAND) - Police are warning people to not use cell phone cases in the shapes of guns.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police posted a picture of a gun cell phone case on Facebook.
"DO NOT carry products like this around!! It is dangerous and places all citizens and Officers in unnecessary risk of harm," IDNR police said.
Two officers were conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at Illinois Beach State Park.
One person in the vehicle (who also had an outstanding arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle) had a cell phone case tucked in his front waistband with only the “pistol handle” portion exposed above the waist line.
One of the officers saw it and was able to quickly secure the person in handcuffs and remove it.
That was when the officer realized it was not a real gun.
"This incident serves as a reminder how quickly situations unfold for Officers under high-stress conditions, often leaving fractions of a second to make critical decisions," police posted on Facebook.