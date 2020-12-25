TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police are warning of trash bandits! With the Christmas presents now open, thieves are waiting to strike.
Lt. Ben Toberman with the Taylorville Police Department says when you put a big Christmas box in the trash, you are basically putting out a welcome mat for burglars. Thieves look for the trash you put out to determine which homes to strike.
"The big-ticket items, I would obviously condense it down as soon as you can and get it into a garbage container,” Toberman said. “Don’t leave boxes next to the trash can.”
Taylorville Police also encourage you to recycle your garbage instead of putting it out with the trash. And if possible, take labels off boxes. Even though a thief knows your home, they do not know your name.
He said it is also important to lock your car or home before you leave it and keep valuables out of sight.
Toberman said to avoid posting on social media about your new gifts. He said it could be an advertisement to potential thieves about what was under the tree this year.
Police also suggest writing down serial numbers of your electronics, and even taking pictures of gifts. That can help them find something stolen from you because, a lot of times, the items tend to turn up at places like pawn shops.
