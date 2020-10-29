DECATUR Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department has been notified about a fraudulent unemployment scam happening in Illinois.
Authorities said scammers are making fraudulent unemployment claims on citizens through the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Anyone who has been targeted should click this link and then click "Report Fraud and Identity Theft" on the main page to report it.
Decatur police do not need to be contacted for these scams, a Facebook post from DPD said.
