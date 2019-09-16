(WAND) - If you use the payment app Venmo, you need to be aware of a scam going around.
The scam works like this. You will get a text message telling you your Venmo account is about to be charged, and if you want to cancel the withdrawal you need to log on and decline it.
The message lets you log on with any phone number and password, even if you enter the wrong password. It then asks you to verify who you are by entering the bankcard number and other personal and financial information.
The scam uses the same colors and fonts as the Venmo app.
Do not use the text to enter into your account. Instead, go directly to the Venmo app or the internet site.
If you did enter your information, call your bank immediately.