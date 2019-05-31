CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A predator added a 12-year-old girl on Snapchat. He asked her to send nude photos of herself and even groomed her to commit suicide.
WAND spoke with the Chatham Police Department, which says cases like this are becoming more and more common.
Investigator Travis Schaal says one of the worst apps children can use is Snapchat.
"Everyone thinks everything on Snapchat disappears. Well there's settings you can have where it keeps everything on your account."
According to Schaal, the app is dangerous because a "Quick Add" allows someone to add people in their area who have public Snapchat profiles. Kids can even make their location public for anyone to see.
"If your child has their location services on, everybody on Snapchat can see where they are at," Schaal said. "They can see their address, and where they travel."
Schaal says parents should be taking control when it comes to technology.
"Parents have to realize they own that phone," Schaal said. "They own that social media account, not their kids."
He recommends putting your child's location on "Ghost Mode" and even saving all the messages on the app.
"Parents are going to be scared, because they don't want to invade on their kids' privacy," Schaal said. "These days, you have to do it. It could be a matter of life or death."
According to Schaal, this incident happened in Ball-Chatham School District, but was not in the Chatham Police Department's jurisdiction.
Schaal says, to his knowledge, a police report has not been filed and the predator is still out there.