STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Christian County law enforcement officials are warning residents to be vigilant after a break-in was reported by a couple in the midst of moving into their new home.
The thief took hundreds of dollars worth of valuables.
Stonington Police Department Chief Travis Peden told WAND that the break-in occurred on South Maple Street sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and 5 p.m. on Monday.
"They noticed that the back door on the house was forced open," Peden said. "They noticed some of the items on the inside were kind of moved around and they were missing a small safe that contained some collectible coins and some cash equaling around $500-$600."
The residents were not home at the time of the burglary.
One resident expressed concerns in a public social media post published Monday:
"Be alert, last night my house was broken into and they stole my lockbox and went through my entire place. They pried my back door open with some type of power tool. So please get with your neighbors & watch each other’s backs!"
As of Tuesday, Chief Peden is calling the break-in an isolated incident, but said police are investigating whether it has any ties to another recent break-ins in the area.
There are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to contact the Stonington Police Department at (217) 325-4221 or the Christian County Sheriff's Office at (217) 824-4961.