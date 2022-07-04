GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND)- Residents of Gibson City are being asked by the Police to avoid Downtown Gibson due to a fire.
According to Police, there is a Fire that emergency services are currently trying to control.
Police ask residents to be mindful of water usage due to water being needed to extinguish the fire.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to keep you updated on the latest developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.