DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A warrant has now been issued for a man police say killed a woman in a Decatur shooting Monday night.
Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 1300 block of N. Walnut Grove Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.
Once on scene, they found 25-year-old Shyann S. Foster with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said she was dead when officers arrived.
Decatur Police are searching for 29-year-old Darius Coffie who is wanted on a first degree murder charge in connection with the killing.
Coffie is considered armed and dangerous, Decatur Police say.
His bond has already been set at $10 million.
Anyone with information should contact the Decatur Police Department (217-424-2734) or Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
This developing story will be updated as the investigation unfolds.
An autopsy will be performed later Tuesday morning.
