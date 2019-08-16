CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois schools are opening their doors to begin the new school year. The start of the school year means an increase in kids walking to school and buses on the roads.
Clinton Unit School District 15 is busy putting the final touches on all of their buses for the first day. CUDS15 will begin the 2019-2020 school year on Monday. Transportation Supervisor Roben Huffman said it has been a busy summer, but they are prepared for the big day.
"The first day of school is a pretty big deal. All the little kids will get on the bus, and they will meet their driver and even get their photo on the bus," said Huffman.
Huffman, local and state law enforcement want to remind drivers that buses will be back on the roadways. Illinois State Police Safety Education Officer for District 18, Trooper Jeremy Nairn said motorists need to be watchful for slowed or stopped buses, crosswalks and of children walking or riding their bikes to and from school.
"Plan ahead, and allow extra time for these school buses and the increase in traffic flow during the morning and after school hours," Trooper Nairn wrote in a release.
Along with Illinois State Police, the DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker said it is important for drivers to pay attention and watch for the lights and stop arm. He added, especially along US Route 51, drivers will ignore those signs and speed right past the bus.
"Sometimes people don't understand that even though they are on a four lane highway, those traveling in the same direction as the bus have to stop," said Sheriff Walker.
Huffman said it is the same process every time a driver goes to make a stop. He explained the yellow lights will come on a couple hundred feet before the students get on. Then the red lights will come on and the stop arm will come out, and the students will either get on or off.
"People get into a hurry, and they will blow by the red lights," said Huffman. "There may be students getting on or off the bus, and that's a danger zone."
Every six seconds a bus driver will do a total scan of the inside and outside of the bus, explained Huffman. He said drivers not only have to worry about other drivers on the roads, but they are also required to monitor the children on the bus.
Sheriff Walker added it takes everyone to ensure students get to school safely. He warns drivers need to put down their phones and pay attention.
"Put down the cell phone, and focus on driving. We all have a lot of things going on and that text message can wait," said Walker.
Law enforcement agencies will be watching for drivers violating bus stop-arm laws and those speeding through school zones. Sheriff Walker said the new law passed raised the fine for passing a school bus with the stop arm out to $500.