DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three suspects are behind bars after a Thursday police chase, authorities said.
Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Cadillac CTS in the 1000 block of N. Water St, after the driver failed to use a turn signal. They said the vehicle did not yield and then turned from Water to Leafland Avenue.
The driver is accused of then disobeying several stop signs as it began speeding, nearly causing crashes in the process. Because of the car’s high speed, which police said reached 80 miles per hour, detectives stopped their pursuit.
According to sworn statements, authorities then watched the Cadillac move from Leafland to North College Street, where it pulled into an alley. Four people could then be seen running westbound across Monroe Street before jumping a fence on the northeast corner of Roosevelt School Apartments (701 W. Grand Ave.), the documents said.
One of the suspects, who police said they identified as 25-year-old Jerry L. Bryson, is accused of illegally entering someone else’s Monroe Street apartment to avoid capture. Two small children and their mother were in that residence. He was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Thursday.
Authorities arrested two of the other three suspects, who include 27-year-old Leon A. King and 35-year-old Eddie E. Smith. A fourth suspect remains unaccounted for.
The keys to the Cadillac were found in Smith's pocket during his arrest, per investigators.
Police said a search of the abandoned vehicle in the alley led to them finding a black ski mask near the passenger side of the Cadillac, along with two handguns. One of those guns – a .38-caliber revolver – is confirmed to be stolen. Each gun had multiple live rounds.
Sworn statements said Bryson, King and Smith are all convicted felons. Each has a criminal record in Macon County.
Smith has multiple weapon-related convictions in the county, along with federal drug and weapons crime convictions. Bryson has controlled substance possession convictions and a manufacture/delivery of cocaine conviction, among others, in Macon County. King has Macon County convictions for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and mob action.
Bond for each suspect is set at $100,000. Each suspect faces multiple charges.