EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The widow of a murdered Champaign police officer is showing her support for a bill that would restore the death penalty for cop killers.
Amber Oberheim, widow of slain officer Chris Oberheim, was in Effingham Wednesday to show her support for officers and police families that have lost loved ones. Chris Oberheim was ambushed by a gunman in Champaign on May 19, 2021 and was killed after being shot three times.
“The current attack on law enforcement officers is unprecedented,” Oberheim said at Effingham police headquarters. “Unprecedented times call for swift effective measures to stop the threat inflicted by career criminals who possess blatant disregard for life.”
State Senator Darren Bailey, (R) Louisville and State Representative Blaine Wilhour, (R) Effingham, are introducing legislation to bring back the death penalty for anyone 18 and over convicted of killing a peace officer in the line of duty.
