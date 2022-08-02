RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has been charged with murder after police said she killed another woman during a physical altercation at a Rantoul hotel.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Shelby M. Rix, 27, of Rantoul was pronounced dead in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department at 12:48 PM on August 1, 2022.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted on Tuesday in Urbana.
Police said they arrested Kyhdijah Brazell, 27, of Rantoul and preliminarily charged her with murder after they said she admitted to being in a physical altercation with the victim at First Heritage Inn on Murray Rd. Police interviewed Brazell at the hospital where she was being treated for injuries.
The death is under investigation by the Rantoul Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the coroner’s office.
Police said, while an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.