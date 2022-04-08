SHELBY COUNTY (WAND)- Police say a 63-year-old woman is facing several charges after assaulting two deputies.
According to the Shelby County State’s Attorney, Heidi G. Smith, 63, of Tower Hill, Illinois is being charged with the following counts:
- Two counts of aggravated battery, Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections
- Two counts of threatening a public official, Class 3 Felonies with a sentencing range of 2 to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections
- One count of domestic battery, a Class A Misdemeanor
- Two counts of violation of civil no contact order,Class A Misdemeanors
Officials report on April 6, 2022, Smith made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with two Sheriff's deputies by kicking them and threatening future bodily harm.
Police say Smith also made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with a family member by kicking him and had contact with and entered onto the property of two individuals named in a Civil No Contact Order as protected parties.
Her bond has been set at $25,000.
Police remind that the pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Smith is scheduled to appear in court on April 13, 2022 for a status hearing.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.