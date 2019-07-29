DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman repeatedly battered a man with a wooden chair, police said.
Officers said it happened after Michelle B. Johnson, 51, and the man argued at 8 p.m. on June 27 in Decatur. According to sworn statements signed by police, Johnson told the man to leave repeatedly, then threw the chair at him when he ignored her.
She then picked up the chair and hit him more than once “all over his body”, statements said, before punching him in the head multiple times and scratching his left bicep.
The victim had scratches on his neck, chest and left bicep, along with blood coming from his left nostril, police said. Officers arrested Johnson after midnight on July 28.
Johnson faces a charge of domestic battery in Macon County. She was released from custody after 2 p.m. Monday, when she posted a $500 bond payment.