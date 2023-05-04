URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is charged with attempted murder after Urbana Police said she stabbed someone in the face.
On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. police were called to the 2000 block of Vawter.
They found a 36-year-old Urbana man who had been stabbed in the face. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute at the home.
Nikya Humbles, 19, of Urbana, was identified and returned to the scene to speak with police.
A court-authorized search of the residence was completed, and police found additional evidence.
Humbles was arrested for attempted first-degree murder and transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail pending further court proceedings.
Humbles has several previous arrests for charges including domestic battery, criminal trespass, and aggravated battery.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of this incident to contact police at 217-384-2320.
Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
