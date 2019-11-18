DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman broke into an ex-boyfriend’s house and attacked him with a knife, police said.
At about 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 15, officers said Imani S. Goin, 25, climbed through a ground floor window at a Wood Street house in Decatur while armed with a large kitchen butcher knife. They said Goin confronted the victim, who was sitting in bed with a different woman, and hit him in the face with the butt of the knife.
She also cut him on the right cheek as he tried to push her away, statements said, leaving a cut that seemed “deep enough to cause permanent scarring”.
Police said Goin was arrested on the same day. She’s facing home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery charges.
Her bail is set at $25,000 in Macon County.