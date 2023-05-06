CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman has non life-threatening injuries after she was grazed by a bullet on Saturday night, according to police.
Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 11:42 p.m. on Saturday, to the 2500 Block of Springfield Avenue for a report of someone shot.
When officers arrived they found a 28-year-old Champaign woman with a non-life-threatening graze wound from a gunshot to the left hand.
She was treated on-scene by Police, Fire, and EMS personnel and was not transported.
Police said the woman was a bystander struck by a bullet after an unrelated argument escalated and shots were fired.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to call 217-351-4545. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
