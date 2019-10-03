CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a suspect who had over 600 doses of LSD and other drugs during a search.
The Eastern Illinois Task Force, Eastern Illinois University Police Department and the Charleston Police Department executed a search warrant at 1132 Sixth Street in Charleston.
Officers arrested Jenny Lyly Le, 25, on Sept. 30, after a narcotics investigation by the ECITF led them to her.
At the home officials found over 600 doses of LSD and over 1.1 pounds of marijuana. Le was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver and booked in the Coles County Jail.
Le could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the felonies.