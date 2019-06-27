CHICAGO (WAND) – A woman trying to retrieve her phone died after an approaching train hit her in Chicago, police say.
Authorities say the train hit her at the 69th and State Street station when she dropped her phone on the train tracks and went onto them to find it. They say she was dead at the scene.
Per NBC Chicago, the Chicago Transit Authority shut trains down before 12:45 p.m. and gave people in the affected area shuttle bus rides. As of 2 p.m., train service was still down between 63rd and 95th streets.
Riders are asked to find other methods of travel in the area where the woman died.
More information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office is not yet available.