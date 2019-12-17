DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a shooter who they said shot a woman as she sat in a car.
Authorities said they responded at 1 a.m. on Dec. 14 to a report of shots fired. They found a 20-year-old Danville woman had gunshot wounds to her leg and abdomen and had arrived at the OSF Emergency Room for treatment.
The woman said she and friends were in a car in the 900 block of W. Fairchild St. when someone started shooting at the vehicle. She realized she had been shot when they drove away, and her friends took her to the hospital.
She was treated for non-life-threatening wounds and released. There were no other injuries in the shooting.
Police said the victim and witnesses had no suspect description information to provide. Anyone else who might know anything is asked to contact Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.