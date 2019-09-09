SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A woman is in critical condition after someone accidentally shot her in Springfield, police said.
Law enforcement said 21-year-old Daniel Wright, an acquaintance of the victim, shot her in the stomach while showing her a gun at 7:34 p.m. Sunday night. They said this happened in the 1000 block of N. 12th St.
Police said the woman's condition remains critical at 3:30 p.m. Monday, while adding that it has improved since Sunday night.
Wright faces charges for reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm with no FOID card.