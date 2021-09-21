URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries at an Urbana apartment complex late Monday night.
According to officials, at approximately 10:04 p.m. on Monday, Urbana police were dispatched to the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 1700 block of E. Florida in Urbana for reports of shots fired.
Once officers arrived on the scene they located a 32- year-old Urbana female, sitting in a car in the parking lot, who had been shot in the neck.
She was transported to Carle Hospital, and is currently in critical condition.
Police say the preliminary investigation indicates a male had been driving the vehicle, and a third person, 27-year-old Devontre Newbill, was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle behind the female victim.
According to officials Newbill was in possession of a handgun and while they were driving through the parking lot of the apartment complex, the gun possessed by Newbill was discharged.
A single round struck the female in the neck. Police recovered the firearm and discovered that it had previously been reported as being stolen.
Police say Newbill is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.
He was arrested by UPD and is currently being held at the Champaign County Satellite Jail, where he is awaiting further court proceedings.
The investigation of this incident is ongoing.
Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
At this time no further information has been released.
