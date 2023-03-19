SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a Springfield man in connection to a shooting that left a woman hurt.
According to Springfield Police, on Saturday at 9:11 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of East Reynolds Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers got on scene, they found a 22-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound to her upper torso.
The victim was transported to HSHS St. Johns Hospital and was initially said to have a life threatening injury, however as of this morning she is in stable condition, according to police.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Dae’von JC Jackson, 23, of Springfield for reckless conduct.
Police said there could be additional charges as the investigation progresses.
Jackson is currently at the Sangamon County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
