EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in an Effingham County crash Sunday night.
Police were called to Interstate 70 westbound at mile post 80.
Illinois State Police said a car driven by James Smith of Columbus, Kansas was driving west on I-70 when he hit the brakes quickly and lost control.
He entered a skid and crossed the center divide line onto the north shoulder and down into a ditch on the north side of the road before coming to a stop.
There were two passengers in his car, Terrence Miller of Joplin, Missouri and Nicole Howland of Columbus, Kansas.
Howland was transported from the scene with injuries.
Smith was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, DUI, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, possession of open alcohol by a driver, and failure to wear a seat belt.
Miller was wanted on an active warrant.