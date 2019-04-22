SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after an Easter Sunday crash in Shelby County.
Emergency crews and police were called to Shelby County Rd. 800 E at 1000 N around 7:45 Sunday night.
The crash between two pick-up trucks left a 34-year-old woman from Edgewood, IL dead.
Police said she was riding in a truck driven by 34-year-old Mathew Logsdon of Beecher City, IL. They were driving east on Shelby County Rd. 1000 N at 800 E. One person was in a second truck, a 20-year-old man from Pana, IL.
Police said the second truck was driving north on 800 E at Shelby County Rd. 1000 N.
Officers said the first truck, driven by Logsdon, failed to yield the right of way to the second truck.
The second truck hit the first in the passenger side at the intersection.
Officers said Logsdon was driving under the influence.
He was cited for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Yield the Right of Way.
The passenger in his vehicle was pronounced dead on scene by the Shelby County Coroner.
Her name will be released after her family is notified.