KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) -A woman is facing a felony charge after police said she abandoned her dog and left it to starve to death.
Officers found the dog dead inside a home.
Police said 29-year-old Alisha Rightnower moved to Taylorville and left the dog behind.
Police found the dog had tried to open cans of food with its teeth. They found cans with blood on them.
A toaster oven was torn apart where the dog had tried to get at bread crumbs in the bottom of it.
Rightnower is charged with animal cruelty and torture.
Police said when they made contact with her she told them heroin was "more important" than caring for her dog.