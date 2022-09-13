CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was reported missing in Clinton has made contact with police to verify her safety.
Clinton Police told WAND News 32-year-old Juana Arellano-Garnica made personal contact with officers to confirm she is safe.
"In respect to Arellano's privacy, no other information will be released regarding this matter and it is considered closed in it's entirety," the police department said.
The department had previously had her case open, although they had already closed its criminal investigation into her disappearance.
Arellano-Garnica was reported missing on Aug. 22, after being last seen Aug. 21, around 9 p.m., at her home in Clinton.
