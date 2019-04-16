CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are calling a U of I student's deadly fall from a roof a "tragic accident".
The person who died, identified as 21-year-old Destyni Thomas, was at a friend's home in the 0-100 block of John Street when she died Saturday morning, according to The News-Gazette. After the fall, she went to Carle Foundation Hospital and died from traumatic head injuries at 11:51 a.m.
Specific details about what caused the woman's fall are unknown. Police told the newspaper that investigators only know "that she fell off the roof, and she was with a friend".
The newspaper learned from U of I Professor Bettina Francis that Thomas was a chemistry major and had been involved with Students for Environmental Concerns on campus. Francis had just hired her to do some chemistry-related work over the summer.
She also worked at the Art Theater in downtown Champaign beginning in the summer of 2018.
Champaign police and the Champaign County coroner's office are continuing to investigate Wednesday.
Thomas' funeral is happening at 10 a.m. Friday at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, located at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Chicago. Her wake will be at 9 a.m.