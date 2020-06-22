DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman was arrested for residential arson after police said she set her boyfriend's clothes on fire.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of W. Cottage between 2 and 2:30 Sunday afternoon.
They said Taferia Collins, 33, had set her boyfriend's clothes on fire, because he had caught her cheating, leading to an argument.
Collins was preliminarily charged with felony residential arson. Officers said she set $600 worth of clothes on fire inside the home.
Firefighters were called to put the fire out.
In addition to the clothes being destroyed, the floor in the living room was charred.
