DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a woman shot her children's father as he was attacking her.
It happened in the 3800 block of East Grand Ave. near ADM.
Officers said the woman was defending herself as he was attacking her while she sat in her vehicle. They said she fired two shots, and at least one of which hit him the right side of his torso. He then ran, according to sworn statements, before she hit him with her car.
Police said the man's injury was not life threatening. He took himself to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
She was arrested for weapons offenses, but not charged for the shooting.
The man who was shot was arrested for vehicular invasion and domestic battery with a prior.