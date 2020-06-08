DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was shot in Danville after she refused to give a teenage thief her phone, police said.
Police were called to the 100 block of N. Beard St. just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
A 21-year-old Danville woman had been shot in the leg.
The victim told police a suspect between the age of 16 and 18 approached her and asked to borrow a lighter. She said the suspect then tried to take her phone from her.
When she refused to give him the phone, she said the suspect shot her in the leg.
He took the phone, other personal items, and ran westbound towards Bowman Ave.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
