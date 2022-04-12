CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to a report of a shooting with injury early Tuesday morning.
According to police, at 12:56 a.m., officers arrived to Apricot Drive and found a female victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and began rendering medical aid.
Police say the victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and is presently in stable condition.
After further investigation authorities report that two male subjects were showing a firearm to the victim and her boyfriend, and it accidentally discharged, striking her leg.
Police say the firearm and the two subjects were not immediately located.
Residents or businesses in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems are encouraged to notify the police department.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.
