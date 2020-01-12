DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman stabbed twice during an argument was holding a small child at the time, police said in documents.
A sworn statement WAND-TV obtained Monday said Terrence C. Calhoun, 22, began arguing with the woman at a Decatur Street apartment complex on Saturday. According to the document, Calhoun said something to the effect of "if I can't have you, no one can" after punching her twice in the stomach.
Police said Calhoun and the woman struggled before she picked up one of her two children and moved to a stairwell in order to call law enforcement. He's accused of pushing her against the wall while the child was in her left arm and stabbing her twice with a kitchen knife.
A witness told police it was clear from Calhoun's actions that he was trying to kill the woman. They managed to pick up the child after the suspect dropped the knife, statements said.
Sworn statements said Calhoun then grabbed the woman by the leg and dragged her down the stairs to the next landing.
Officers found blood on the stairwell landing and two 1-inch cuts in the victim's torso, per the documents.
Police arrested Calhoun after they said he ran from an officer.
The suspect is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, endangering the life of a child, resisting/obstructing an officer and violation of parole.
He is held on bail set at $200,000 in Macon County.