DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Park District police issued a woman a notice to appear after they said she stole toys from a Toys for Tots bin at the Decatur Airport.
Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright told WAND News the TSA team notified him on Sunday morning that toys were missing from their Toys for Tots bin.
Video surveillance showed a woman who landed at Decatur Airport on Saturday night around 10 p.m. was seen looking at toys in the Toys for Tots toy bin. Wright told WAND News in the video, the woman took a big toy out of the box and carried it outside. She was seen doing this three times carrying toys out of the airport.
"TSA really enjoys collecting toys for the kids. It's one of their biggest fundraisers that they do that they can give back to the community," Wright said.
Wright notified Decatur Park District police right away. Authorities began work on tracking down the woman. They worked with United Airlines Sky West and the team to identify her.
Wright told WAND News on Thursday morning, when the woman was scheduled to fly out of Decatur Airport, police were able to make contact with her and issue her a notice to appear for a theft of less than $500.
"It's an unfortunate thing that the Grinch tried to steal Christmas, but you have to look at the bless(ings) that came about," he said. "Because of the Instagram post that the TSA employee who spearheads the Toys for Tots here, the community had an outpouring of love and support."
Authorities were not able to recover the toys. Wright said the community made a large donation to make up for the items stolen.
