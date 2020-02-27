MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — A 56-year-old woman faces a preliminary charge of aggravated domestic battery after police said she disciplined her autistic grandson by striking him about 12 times in the mouth with an open hand.
According to a sworn affidavit of her arrest, the woman was watching the 7-year-old boy at her home on Tuesday. A witness said she struck the child after he uttered an expletive, which caused his upper lip to open up and bleed.
The witness also told police that the woman spanked the child with enough force to buckle his legs.
She then grabbed him by the back of his hooded sweatshirt and lifted him off the ground, the affidavit said, and threw him onto a chair.
Police found that the boy did have an injured upper lip and abrasions around his neck and jaw area. The woman later admitted to striking and grabbing the boy by his sweatshirt hood, the affidavit said.
She was taken into custody Wednesday night and was released from the Macon County Jail after posting her $20,000 bond Thursday.
She is ordered to have no contact with the child, according to the affidavit.