MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A woman accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Mattoon McDonald's is in custody Tuesday.
Police said 43-year-old Angel R. Dare anonymously called the restaurant, located at 103 Dettro Drive, on Monday and said she would bring a bomb to blow up the business. Officers said this caused staff to "become alarmed and disturbed" to the point of deciding to evacuate.
Authorities arrested Dare at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Richmond Avenue. She faces a charge of felony disorderly conduct.
Dare is in Coles County custody Tuesday evening.
