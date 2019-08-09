DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman tried to gouge a man’s eyes out and threatened to kill him over DVDs, police said.
It happened Thursday night, according to sworn statements, at a North Gulick Avenue address. Police said the victim was trying to get his movies back from 32-year-old Felicia R. Wilson when she grabbed him by the hair.
She then used her fingers to try and gouge his eyes, statements said. After he managed to get her off, they said she grabbed a pocket knife, waved it at him and threatened to slit his throat.
Officers arrested her at 10:38 p.m. Thursday.
Records show Wilson faces charges of aggravated assault, domestic battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 in Macon County.