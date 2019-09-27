DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman broke into a car and tried to steal gas from its tank, police said.
Sworn statements said it happened on Sept. 24, when Danielle B. Willoughby, 31, broke into a 2003 Subaru Outback parked in the 1200 block of Lincoln Park Drive. The vehicle owner discovered Willoughby sleeping in the back seat, police said.
Officers said a siphon hose was in the gas tank filler tube and three empty gas cans were on the ground next to the car. The owner yelled and woke up Willoughby, who officers said appeared to be highly intoxicated or high, before she ran.
Police said they found Willoughby driving a different vehicle Thursday that had been reported as stolen. She was parked at 1013 E. Eldorado St., they said, and a registration check confirmed it was stolen. Officers arrested her Thursday morning.
Willoughby is charged with seven total counts, including charges of burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of meth.