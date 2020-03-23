URBANA/DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is wanted for bank fraud crimes in both Decatur and Urbana.
Police said a woman came into the University of Illinois Credit Union in the 200 block of East University Ave. in Urbana around 4:15 p.m. Monday, March 9.
They said she tried to open an account under someone else's name. Officers said she showed a fake Illinois driver's license with her photo and the victim's information.
The bank did not allow her to open the account after she could not answer the security question correctly. She left in a gold GMC SUV driven by a man.
Police said the same woman was later able to successfully withdraw fund from a different victim's account at a Busey Bank branch in Decatur.
Police do not yet know how she was able to get the victims' information.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available.