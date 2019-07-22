CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a woman they said robbed a Family Dollar and fired a shot inside the store.
Police were called to the store in the 1200 block of N. Market St. in Champaign July 14 around 10:30 a.m.
Officers said the woman came in pointing a gun at the clerk and demanding money.
Becoming impatient, the suspect yelled, "You're taking too long!" and fired one round into the wall.
No one was hurt.
The suspect was described as a black woman, 24-25 years of age, 5'02" to 5'06" tall with a dark complexion and short hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue bandana over her face, a black Puma hooded sweatshirt, and white/black basketball type shorts. She may have fled the area in a white Prius style vehicle.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.